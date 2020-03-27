Ruslaan Mumtaz On Birth Of Son Amid The Nationwide Lockdown: I Was Extremely Worried

Yesterday (March 26, 2020) Ruslaan Mumtaz, who's well known for his film, Mera Pehla Pehla Pyaar, has become a proud father of a son and while talking to a leading daily, the actor revealed that he was sick worried to take his wife to the hospital amidst the nationwide lockdown. However, everything went smoothly and both his wife and new-born are safe and sound.

While speaking to Bombay Times, Ruslaan revealed, "It was a normal delivery and the baby was born at 4 am on Thursday. Around 9 pm on Wednesday, Nirali went into labour and all of us panicked because we had to rush from our Juhu home to the hospital, which is located at Marine Lines. Due to social distancing, we didn't take any of our family members with us."

He further added, "We did not see a single person on the road and it was quite eerie. I was scared that we might be stopped by the police, but luckily, nothing happened and we reached the hospital in half an hour. Nirali's father, who is a radiologist at the hospital, was already waiting for us when we reached. The hospital was also empty, with only the staff members present. Thankfully, everything went smooth and we are parents to a lovely baby boy."

Ruslaan further revealed that he and his wife will be in the hospital for two days. Due to the lockdown, their parents and other family members will not be able to see the baby.

"We had finalised a nanny, but now, due to the lockdown, we are planning to do everything on our own. The hospital staff was very efficient, but I was extremely worried about how we are going to manage it," asserted Ruslaan.