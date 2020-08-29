The Hatred Continues! Sadak 2 Becomes The Worst-Rated Film On IMDb

Alia Bhatt's Sadak 2 continues to be in the limelight for all the wrong reasons. After gaining a record-breaking number of dislikes on YouTube, the film becomes the worst-rated film on IMDb. Directed by Mahesh Bhatt, the film stands with 1.1 rating on IMDb. Sadak 2 also casts Sanjay Dutt and Aditya Roy Kapur in the lead roles.

For the unversed, the film started receiving backlash after actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead on June 14, and a few alleged statements of Mahesh Bhatt on Sushant's death went viral on the internet, and he got slammed by the netizens mercilessly.

Apart from that reason, Sadak 2 was also at the receiving end of criticism because it starred a star kid Alia Bhatt. If you're following Sushant's death row, you must know that after his sudden demise, netizens reignited the nepotism debate and decided to boycott all the upcoming films of star kids. Recently, Janhvi Kapoor's Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl met with the same fate. However, the amount of hatred that was thrown at the film was much lesser than Sadak 2.

Sadak 2 Twitter Review: Netizens Tell Whether The Alia Bhatt Starrer Is Worth Watching

On a related note, even the film critics are not very impressed with Sadak 2. Taran Adarsh called the film 'unbearable', and tweeted, "Just cannot be compared to its first part... Lacklustre plot... Lethargic and lifeless screenwriting... Music doesn't work either... Terrible waste of the brand [#Sadak] and talent associated with this film."

We wonder what would Alia say about getting such a negative reaction for her film.