Sadak 2's Horrible Ratings Kickstart Meme Fest On The Internet!
Even in her worst dreams, actress Alia Bhatt wouldn't have thought that her film Sadak 2 will receive such backlash from the netizens. It's known to all how and why Sadak 2 became the most hated film of 2020 so far, and netizens are leaving no stone unturned to troll the film. While some are trolling the film because they're holding a grudge against Mahesh Bhatt, others are infuriated after the nepotism debate resurfaced and have decided to boycott all the upcoming films of star kids. Call it bad timing for Alia Bhatt or just the bad script, the film is constantly in the headlines for all the wrong reasons.
Yesterday, the film released on Disney+ Hotstar and failed to woo the critics, as well as the netizens. Directed by Mahesh Bhatt, the film also casts Sanjay Dutt and Aditya Roy Kapur in the lead roles. After receiving backlash from the netizens, Sadak 2 also became the worst-rated film on IMDb with 1.1 rating. As expected, trollers have come into action and can't stop sharing memes on the same.
#Sadak2— Rachit Maheshwari (@RachitNawal) August 29, 2020
Watch Sadak2 Now is trending..
Le Hotstar to their Subscribers be like:- pic.twitter.com/CNGsxtCjCf
When i see my best friend watching #Sadak2 pic.twitter.com/k4tNGp5Lui— Aakash Hardasmalani (@Aakashhhh11) August 28, 2020
Sadak 2 movie released. Just got bail from jail to dislike the movie. 😜#Sadak2— PUNisher (@ItIsZenith) August 29, 2020
Watch sadak2 now pic.twitter.com/sVg7sHB5Ut
*When my friend suggest me to watch #Sadak2* pic.twitter.com/BiPxUsCKpX— Sarcastic_Engineer (@SarcasticEngin4) August 29, 2020
Alia Bhatt after seeing #Sadak2 IMDb rating. pic.twitter.com/B3djBLsO0a— Dr. Predator (@I_m_whitewalker) August 28, 2020
#Sadak2— my name is sanghi (@bagga_daku) August 28, 2020
Mahesh bhatt checking sadak 2 ratings in from 2020 movies rating list pic.twitter.com/W0PkNx9x6p
This guy is still wondering why did he signed up for #Sadak2 pic.twitter.com/AqybVit3iR— Geralt of Rivia (@1yudhishthir) August 28, 2020
Alia Bhatt after seeing #Sadak2 IMDb rating. pic.twitter.com/bi0amyIXRL— THE | Epic Blogger | (@Kush_official_) August 28, 2020
When i see my best frnd watching #Sadak2 pic.twitter.com/M99lpOQf8o— NIKITA🍁 (@Nikitasinha28) August 28, 2020
Start kids after seeing #Sadak2 IMDb pic.twitter.com/DxZR2Mo1xm— sarcasm__27 (@rahuljoshi144) August 28, 2020
