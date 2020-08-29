    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Sadak 2's Horrible Ratings Kickstart Meme Fest On The Internet!

      By
      |

      Even in her worst dreams, actress Alia Bhatt wouldn't have thought that her film Sadak 2 will receive such backlash from the netizens. It's known to all how and why Sadak 2 became the most hated film of 2020 so far, and netizens are leaving no stone unturned to troll the film. While some are trolling the film because they're holding a grudge against Mahesh Bhatt, others are infuriated after the nepotism debate resurfaced and have decided to boycott all the upcoming films of star kids. Call it bad timing for Alia Bhatt or just the bad script, the film is constantly in the headlines for all the wrong reasons.

      sadak-2-horrible-ratings-kickstart-meme-fest-on-the-internet

      Yesterday, the film released on Disney+ Hotstar and failed to woo the critics, as well as the netizens. Directed by Mahesh Bhatt, the film also casts Sanjay Dutt and Aditya Roy Kapur in the lead roles. After receiving backlash from the netizens, Sadak 2 also became the worst-rated film on IMDb with 1.1 rating. As expected, trollers have come into action and can't stop sharing memes on the same.

      The Hatred Continues! Sadak 2 Becomes The Worst-Rated Film On IMDb

      Have a look..

      Did you watch Sadak 2? If yes, share your quick review about the film with us in the comments section below.

      Read more about: sadak 2
      Story first published: Saturday, August 29, 2020, 16:11 [IST]
      Other articles published on Aug 29, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X