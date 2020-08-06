    For Quick Alerts
      Sadak 2 Poster: Alia Bhatt Turns Off Comment Section To Avoid Trolls, Ironically Gets Trolled For It

      Looks like no matter how hard Alia Bhatt tries, she can't escape the trolls. For the unversed, ever since actor Sushant Singh Rajput breathed his last, Alia has been receiving flak. While some are attacking her with mean comments because she's related to Mahesh Bhatt and Karan Johar, others are upset with her because she's a star kid, and the naysayers feel that she kept getting opportunities because she had Karan's hand on her head. Currently, nepotism and privilege of star kids have become a hot topic on the internet. Ever since Sushant died, netizens have been raising their voice against the bad treatment of outsiders in the industry.

      Coming back to Alia, today, the actress shared the poster of her upcoming film, Sadak 2, but to avoid any negative comments, she turned off her comment section on both Twitter and Instagram. One may think that it's a good idea to avoid trolls, but trollers are hell bent on attacking Alia. From sharing memes on Alia Bhatt to boycotting Sadak 2, netizens have left no stone unturned to display their hatred towards Alia and her upcoming film!

      A netizen wrote, "Boycott #Sadak2 I feel cheated how these guys come forward only for their selfish motives. The industry who could stand for their own collegue how can you expect from them stand for country. I am ashamed my country has a black spot called bollywood. #SSR #BoycottBollywoodFilms."

      Speaking about Sadak 2, the film is helmed by Mahesh Bhatt and it also stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt in key roles. The film is a sequel to Mahesh Bhatt's 1991 film Sadak, and will release on August 28, 2020 on Disney+ Hotstar.

      Story first published: Thursday, August 6, 2020, 16:34 [IST]
