Sadak 2 Poster: Netizens Boycott Mahesh Bhatt's Film Ahead Of Its Premiere

Netizens, who are infuriated with Sushant Singh Rajput's sudden demise, have expressed their anger over Sadak 2 poster. Sadak 2 is directed by Mahesh Bhatt and it features Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt in the lead roles. Ever since Sushant breathed his last, netizens are circulating the pictures of Mahesh Bhatt with Rhea Chakraborty and questioning their relationship. Not just that, they are extremely upset with the duo and are blaming them for Sushant's drastic step.

So today, amid all the controversies, when Mahesh Bhatt shared the first look poster of Sadak 2 on his Twitter page, he received a myriad of negative replies wherein, most of his followers have vowed to boycott his upcoming film!

While sharing the poster, Mahesh Bhatt wrote, "Since the beginning of time, humanity has found shelter, and comfort in Kailash. Kailash is a place where all search ends. The sequel to Sadak will take you on the ultimate pilgrimage. The road to Kailash is the road to love. Sadak 2 is the road to love."

Here's how netizens reacted to his tweet..

@deosatyam_13: "Everyone will boycott it."

@baz01121994: "We are not interested. Get lost."

@lakhu_bajwa: "No body going to watch your movie. You destroyed Aditya's future because we love him since Aashiqui 2."

@ParamitaBagchi1: "I am sorry Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjay Dutt sir. Nobody will watch this movie for this so called nepokids. It's time to justice for our loved one SSR."

@akhsaypradhan: "Don't think it will work. Knowing Bhatt's penchant for left liberal mindset, it doesn't encourage me to watch it even if it's free."

@rakeshp07: "Killer, do not disgrace image of our kailash Mansarovar. Boycott."

Clearly, netizens are anything but impressed with Sadak 2's premiere. For the unversed, Sadak 2 will be premiered on Disney+ Hotstar.