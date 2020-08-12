Sadak 2 Trailer: Sanjay Dutt, Alia Bhatt And Aditya Roy Kapur Promise A Thrilling Journey

The wait is finally over! The much-awaited trailer of Sadak 2 starring Sanjay Dutt, Pooja Bhatt, Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur has been dropped online by the makers today. Sadak 2 marks Mahesh Bhatt's return to direction after a hiatus of 21 years. The film is also his first collaboration with his daughter Alia Bhatt.

The trailer begins with a quick recap to Ravi's (Sanjay Dutt) love story with Pooja (Pooja Bhatt) from the 1991 film Sadak. Cut to present, Ravi is grieving the loss of his love interest. His life finds a new purpose when he sets out on a road journey with Alia Bhatt's Arya and her beau (Aditya Roy Kapur) to Kailash to take revenge on a godman played by Makarand Deshpande.

Watch the trailer here.

Speaking about the film, Pooja Bhatt had earlier shared that Sadak 2 perhaps would have never been made if it weren't for Sanjay Dutt. "Before I call it a night I have to not only wish, but thank the man who made Sadak 2 happen in the first place - Sanjay Dutt. If it wasn't for his belief and absolute conviction that Sadak had to have a sequel it would never have happened," the actress had shared on Twitter.

Sadak 2 is slated to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on August 28, 2020.

