Sadak 2 Twitter Review: Netizens Tell Whether The Alia Bhatt Starrer Is Worth Watching

Today, the most controversial film of Alia Bhatt, Sadak 2, has released on Disney+ Hotstar, and we're here with the Twitter review of the film. It's known to all that ever since Alia Bhatt shared the first look poster of the film, it received major backlash from the netizens. They showered all the hatred on the film owing to the ongoing debate on 'outsiders vs insiders', which reignited on the internet after Sushant Singh Rajput's sudden demise on June 14, 2020.

Netizens also vented out their anger on Sadak 2, because it is directed by Mahesh Bhatt, and the latter also has been drawing ire after Sushant's death, because of his alleged statements about Sushant which didn't go down well with netizens.

Apart from being trolled, Sadak 2 was also in the limelight for garnering most number of dislikes for any Bollywood movie trailer on YouTube.

Now, coming back to Sadak 2's release, here's what netizens have to say about the film.

Rohitt Jaiswal @rohitjswl01 "Unbearable - Slow paced - illogical. @MaheshNBhatt last film #SADAK2 will be a BLOT on @VisheshFilms forever. In movie Father tried to kill his daughter, and in reality Mahesh killed his classic film SADAK. Sadak 2 is a cult DISASTER." Taran Adarsh @taran_adarsh: "#Sadak2: UNBEARABLE. Just cannot be compared to its first part... Lacklustre plot... Lethargic and lifeless screenwriting... Music doesn't work either... Terrible waste of the brand [#Sadak] and talent associated with this film." Ananth @Anantthh "Better than its first part... Brilliant plot... Energetic and Exciting screenwriting... Music works very well. Lives upto the brand [#Sadak] and talent associated with this film." Sumit Kadel @SumitkadeI "TORTURE of EPIC proportion, full on nonsense yet hilarious script & screenplay. Villain Gyaanprakash will make you laugh like mad, best comic actor of 2020. Bhatt saab career weakest direction. Why alia did this film only guru gyaanprakash knows."

Sadak 2 also casts Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjay Dutt in the lead roles.

