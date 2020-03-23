Sahil Khan Apologizes After Wrongly Claiming That Two Of His Neighbours Are Coronavirus Positive!

Sahil Khan, best known for his 2001 film Style, recently found himself in a tight spot after he falsely claimed that two of his neighbours tested positive for the Novel Coronavirus. The actor stays in a posh residential complex in Goregaon which is home to many celebrities from television.

In a bizarre post on Instagram, Sahil stated that two residents of the building - a 72-year-old and an 18-year-old - had been inflicted with COVID-19, without verifying the information.

As soon as word spread, the residents in his complex called for an urgent meeting and reprimanded the actor for raising false alarm and creating 'panic in the complex'. Later, Sahil deleted the video and posted another video where he clarified that he has been misinformed.

Actor-astrologer Raman Handa, who resides in the same complex told Mid-day, "We were taken by utter shock [by his video]. We don't know what prompted him to spread wrong information."

The residents took a stand against Sahil and told him that his action would be reported to the local civic officials.

Speaking about the incident, Ghajini actor Pradeep Rawat told the tabloid, "It was only then that he tendered a written apology to the society and the local municipal ward office. Perhaps, he did it to gain mileage. He apologised, so we did not pursue the matter."

When Mid-day reached out to Khan to comment on the matter, the actor told them, "I was worried as my ailing dad was recently discharged from the hospital. I had put up a post about taking precautions."

He further added, "It was a case of Chinese whispers; it was unverified. As soon as other residents asked me, I apologised and deleted the post."

