Sahil Khan Blames A Superstar For Destroying His Film Career: Sushant Has Exposed Their True Face

Sahil Khan Reveals That A Certain Superstar Had Him Thrown Out Of Films

Sahil shared a throwback magazine cover of Stardust that featured him along with Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan. The Style actor wrote, "Bahut kam logon ke saath aise hota hai ki apni first film (Style) ke baad India ke sabse top film magazine ke cover par, do India ke sabse bade superstars ke saath ho. Magar unmein seek superstar ko bahut bura laga. Jabki main toh naya tha, unka fan tha, kamzor tha. Fir bhi woh mujhe kai baar side role ke liye bulate rahe. TV show ke liye bhi bulate rahe. Aur fir kai films se mujhe nikalwa diya. Naam bade par darshan chote. Guess who?" (It happens with a very few people that after their first film (Style) they get featured on India's top magazine cover with India's top two stars. But, one of the stars did not like it. In fact, I was new, their fan and vulnerable. Then too they called me several times for side roles, on their TV show and then got me thrown out of films. Guess who?)

'These People Of The World Are Scared Of New Talents,' Says The Style Actor

He added, "I don't give a f*** today for him kyunki Sushant Singh Rajput ne unka saccha asli chechra dikha diya. Duniya ke woh log new talents se kitna darte hain. 20 saal mein John Abraham se alawa koi nahi aaya industry mein bada star coz koi aane nahi deta. Only star son ko hi kaam milta hai. Think about it." (I don't give a f*** today for him because Sushant Singh Rajput has exposed their true face. These people of the world are scared of new talents. In 20 years, no one apart from John Abraham could become a star in the industry because they never let anyone become one. Only star son get roles. Think about it.")

Sahil Khan Reveals Why He Quit Bollywood

Sahil also shared a video captioned, "This Is Why I Left Bollywood," in which he spoke about his journey in Bollywood, and claimed that he does things on his own terms and conditions. He also said that he is happy with life and content with it.

Sushant Singh Rajput's Demise Has Reignited The Nepotism Debate In The Film Industry

While some reports suggested that the actor was suffering from clinical depression, many of his fans felt that he took such a drastic step because of the cold treatment he received as an outsider in the industry. Taking note of all these speculations, the State Home Minister, Anil Deshmukh revealed that the police will be investigating the 'professional rivalry' angle in Sushant's suicide case.