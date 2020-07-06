Saiee Manjrekar On Ananya, Sara & Janhvi: I Watch Their Interviews; They’re So Real

It's been six months since Saiee Manjrekar made her debut with Salman Khan's Dabangg 3, and the actress is all hopeful that her work will make her sustain in the film industry. She said that after her debut, she has become a tad more careful about her looks and what she says while speaking to media.

Saiee also added that she follows the work of her contemporaries- Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday. She told Mumbai Mirror, "I watch not only their films but their interviews as well. They are all so relatable, so real. I would really like to imbibe the confidence they exude, but I know it takes a lot of inner work to make it possible."

In the same interview, she also added that the advantage of starting young in the film industry is that she has enough time to experience both ups and downs in her profession. She said, "Then, by the time I am more mature, I will know my strengths."

When Saiee was asked if she feels any pressure after making her debut with Salman Khan's film, she said, "This is my time to discover myself, make mistakes, fall and get back up. Right now, I am just looking to do something out of the box that challenges me and seems beyond my reach. With each day I am learning something new about myself and it is an amazing journey. People can expect a lot of surprises from me, as I am surprising even myself every day."

Saiee also praised Salman Khan, who played a major role in launching her in the film industry and said that the Dabangg actor has always been her mentor.

"My parents and he are the first people I run to whenever I get any kind of work," concluded Saiee.