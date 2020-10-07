Saif Ali Khan Admits Taimur Is More Popular Than Him & Kareena; 'I Would Like Him To Be An Actor'
Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's son Taimur is already an internet sensation at the age of three. Every time, the little munchkin steps out with his parents, his pictures go viral on social media in no time.
In a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, Saif admitted that his youngest child is more popular than him and Kareena, and said that he would like Taimur to become an actor. Saif also opened up about his other kids- Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan in the same interview.
Saif Ali Khan Would Like Taimur To Be An Actor
On being told that Taimur is more popular than him and Kareena, Saif answered in affirmative and continued, "I hope he keeps it up on the Friday of his first release. I'd like him to be an actor."
Saif Ali Khan On If He Feels Guilty About Not Spending Equal Time With Sara, Ibrahim And Taimur
The Tanhaji actor was quoted as saying, "I am always there for them. I love and adore all my three children. It's true that I spend a lot of time with Taimur. But I am constantly connected with my elder son Ibrahim and my daughter Sara. All my three children have different places in my heart."
'Every Time You Have A Child, You Divide Your Heart,' Says Saif
He continued, "If I am hurt with Sara about something, Taimur can't make me feel better about it. Every time you have a child you divide your heart. And they are all different in age. I feel each of my three children require a different kind of connect. I could have long chat on the phone or have dinner with Sara or Ibrahim which I can't do with Taimur."
Saif Has This To Say About Ibrahim's Bollywood Debut
The actor said that Ibrahim should wait a little longer when it comes to making his big screen debut. Saif was quoted as saying, "He seems prepared. But I think he should wait a little longer. He further addded, "He's looking good. And he's a very gentle soul. He's secure in his space and has a sense of humour.
Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor Khan is expecting her second child with Saif. The couple had earlier shared this happy news with fans with an official statement that read, "We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family!! Thank you to all our well-wishers for all their love and support. -- Saif and Kareena."
