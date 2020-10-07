Saif Ali Khan Admits Taimur Is More Popular Than Him & Kareena; 'I Would Like Him To Be An Actor'

Saif Ali Khan Would Like Taimur To Be An Actor

On being told that Taimur is more popular than him and Kareena, Saif answered in affirmative and continued, "I hope he keeps it up on the Friday of his first release. I'd like him to be an actor."

Saif Ali Khan On If He Feels Guilty About Not Spending Equal Time With Sara, Ibrahim And Taimur

The Tanhaji actor was quoted as saying, "I am always there for them. I love and adore all my three children. It's true that I spend a lot of time with Taimur. But I am constantly connected with my elder son Ibrahim and my daughter Sara. All my three children have different places in my heart."

'Every Time You Have A Child, You Divide Your Heart,' Says Saif

He continued, "If I am hurt with Sara about something, Taimur can't make me feel better about it. Every time you have a child you divide your heart. And they are all different in age. I feel each of my three children require a different kind of connect. I could have long chat on the phone or have dinner with Sara or Ibrahim which I can't do with Taimur."

Saif Has This To Say About Ibrahim's Bollywood Debut

The actor said that Ibrahim should wait a little longer when it comes to making his big screen debut. Saif was quoted as saying, "He seems prepared. But I think he should wait a little longer. He further addded, "He's looking good. And he's a very gentle soul. He's secure in his space and has a sense of humour.