Saif Ali Khan And Kareena Kapoor's New TVC Has Netizens In Splits: A Twist You Won't See Coming

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor have endorsed many brands together over the years, right from a cola drink, anti-dandruff shampoo to travel luggage brand. However, the duo's recent TVC has been catching a lot of attention due to its cringy script as well as the netizens' reactions. Some have gone as far as to ask how-to unsee the advertisement for Vectus Industries Limited.

The duo partnered professionally for an ad of water tanks, pipes and fittings brand. While they looked casually elegant in the TVC, fans quickly notice how influenced the ad was by early 2000s not only in the script but also in the style, direction and dubbing. Some die-hard fans were happy to see them together on screen but could not back the actors choice to work in the ad.

The ad begins with Saif and Kareena talking about not having worked together in a long time on screen. But Kareena seems to be wary of the idea and says "Ghar pe bhi romance, baahar bhi romance." Saif then suggests they should work in a TVC together and begins to promote the water tank and says he believes in the brand as much as he has faith in his wife Kareena.

World's Greatest Paani Ki Tanki Ad. pic.twitter.com/1WgDDYp1hR — Gina Kholkar (@BabaJogeshwari) July 17, 2020

What's shocking is that the company has released two more ads mini ads with the duo. In one of the ads Saif can be seen pranking Kareena to get her mad. He says, "Oh Kareena kabhi tho gussa ho logon ko lagata hai hum khush hone ki acting karte hai." (oh Kareena get angry sometimes, people think we act like we are happy.) Another one shows Kareena suggesting that people should buy the tank because it is as beautiful as her.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vectus Industries Limited (@vectusindustrieslimited) on Jul 4, 2020 at 10:10pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vectus Industries Limited (@vectusindustrieslimited) on Jul 13, 2020 at 8:31am PDT

Even better than the ads are the reaction tweets, while some thought the ad has the best twist others said the duo needs to pick better projects. Take a look:

Arey you shouldn’t have told us what the product is. That tanki is the twist no one sees coming. Haha ! — Kamayani Vyas (@k4ms) July 17, 2020

Hahahaah what's that dubbing! Why are they talking like robots who are being to paid to impersonate humans? — Shreemi Verma (@shreemiverma) July 17, 2020

Bhai kitna paisa laga dia ek is tanki ke advertisement pe .... pani bhi paida karti hogi shayad se 😂😂😂😂😂 — Desi Quarantino (@rohitky77) July 17, 2020

Lazy , Maha lazy , Legend lazy , Than comes this script writer👆 — Asif Hussain (@asif_Assam) July 17, 2020

Saif and Kareena have worked in a couple of films together and have showcased incredible chemistry on screen. Some of their films including Omkara, Tashan, and Kurbaan. While they haven't revealed any projects together Saif will be next seen in Sushant Singh Rajput's film, Dil Bechara releasing on July 24. On the other hand, Kareena is waiting to begin shooting for Aamir Khan-starrer Laal Singh Chadha.

Kareena Kapoor Khan On Rejecting Kal Ho Naa Ho: I Wouldn't Have Married Saif If I Had Done The Film

When Kareena Kapoor Was Warned Against Marrying Saif Ali Khan Because He Was A Divorcee!