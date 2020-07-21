Saif Ali Khan And Kareena Kapoor To Move To A Bigger Apartment; Actor Busy Overseeing Renovations

Saif Ali Khan has been spotted outside his house often these days and the actor just revealed that his family is planning to move to a bigger apartment soon. During an interaction, Saif shared that he is currently overseeing the renovation work and also revealed the new home is just opposite his current residence.

Saif in an interview told Mumbai Mirror, that he is enjoying family time and does not feel cooped up. Sharing why he is seen outside he added, "Our new home is being renovated, which is why I hop across to see how things are coming along and not because I feel cooped in. I'm enjoying this time with my family. My sister Soha and her husband Kunal (Kemmu) come over sometimes, as do my kids Sara and Ibrahim. My other sister, Saba, too, has moved to Mumbai. Only, mother (Sharmila Tagore) is in a rented apartment in Delhi because the lockdown happened while she was doing up her place. So now, even she is overseeing the renovation work there. She is a real trooper and never complains."

On a related note, Saif's daughter Sara Ali Khan recently announced that her driver tested positive for COVID-19. Last weekend, Saif and Kareena were visited by Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim, as well as by Soha-Kunal and their daughter Inaaya. Saif said he was concerned about Sara after hearing the news but, "Anyone can get infected, so the stigma that has come to be attached to it doesn't make sense. Medical costs are astronomical, so it's important to stay home and safe."

Meanwhile, Saif is waiting to get back to work. The actor will be seen in a number of projects including, Bunty Aur Babli sequel. After completing the shoot for the sequel, according to reports, he will begin work on Bhoot Police in August. However, it is unclear if Saif will collaborate with Aamir Khan to work on the Vikram Vedha remake any time soon due to the ongoing pandemic.

