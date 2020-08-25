Saif Ali Khan Announces His Autobiography; Says 'It Will Be Nice To Look Back'

Saif Ali Khan's Autobiography Will Touch These Aspects Of His Life

Reportedly, Saif's yet-to-be-titled autobiobography will be a no-holds-barred account in his signature style, laced with wit and humour. In his book, the actor will be opening up about his family, home, career in films, success, failures, and his influences and inspirations.

Saif Ali Khan Opens Up About His Autobiography

The Tanhaji actor was quoted as saying by Times of India, "So many things have changed and will be lost with time if we don't record them. It would be nice to look back; to remember and to record. It has been funny and moving, and I must say, this is quite a selfish endeavour. I do hope others enjoy the book, too, of course."

Saif's Book Will Be Cheeky, Reflective And Fun

Diya Kar, publisher, HarperCollins India, said it would be a treat to publish the 50-year-old actor's autobiography. Saif Ali Khan is one of India's most versatile actors. The book will be pblished next year. Well, we just can't wait to lay our hands on it!

Meanwhile, Saif Is Currently On Cloud Nine

Saif and his actress-wife Kareena Kapoor Khan are expecting their second child. "We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family! Thank you to all our well wishers for all their love and support," the couple had said in a joint statement.