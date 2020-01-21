    For Quick Alerts
      Saif Ali Khan Gets Trolled For Claiming There Was No Concept of India Till The British

      Saif Ali Khan was recently seen in the historic drama, Tanahji: The Unsung Warrior. It also starred, Ajay Devgn and Kajol in lead roles, while the film has been doing great on Box office and is about to cross the Rs 150 crore mark, Saif Ali Khan is getting trolled for his concept of India in history.

      Saif during an interview with Anupama Chopra, referring to Tanhaji, "I don't think this is history. I don't think there was a concept of India till the British gave it one." The conversation started about Tanhaji's politics and alteration to history in the film.

      Anupama asked if it made him change his mind of playing the character, Saif said, "For some reason, I didn't take a stand. Maybe next time I would. I was very excited to play the role because it's a delicious role. But when people say this is history, I don't think this is history. I am quite aware of what the history was."

      He then added, "I don't think there was a concept of India till perhaps the British gave it one. I don't think there is really any constructive point in arguing about loudly, provided you yourself know why you're doing it."

      The comment on India's existence in History has set off many fans on Twitter. Some even went as far as to remind the actor, 'Indian Ocean is named since 1515'. Take a look:

      Saif is also gearing up for the release his Rom-Com Jawaani Jaaneman, co-starring Alaia Furniturewalla and Tabu. The film will hit the screens on January 31, 2020.

      Story first published: Tuesday, January 21, 2020, 10:40 [IST]
