Saif Ali Khan Is 'Booked' While Wife Kareena Kapoor Is Busy On Instagram Amid Coronavirus Scare!

With film shootings being halted owing to the coronavirus outbreak across the globe, celebrities are making the most of their indoor time by relaxing or spending some quality time with their near and dear ones at home.

Kareena Kapoor Khan recently gave her fans a glimpse of her and her hubby Saif Ali Khan's this week plans amid the coronavirus lockdown. The actress shared two pictures and we must say, you just shouldn't miss them out.

In one of the pictures, the Jawaani Jaaneman actor is seen reading a book peacefully in a candle-lit room, whereas in the second photo, Bebo is seen using her phone while sitting on a sofa chair.

Revealing what the couple will be doing during their self-isolation period, Kareena captioned the picture as, "Looks like he is 'booked' for the week... While I Instagram."

Bebo's caption for the pictures won everyone's hearts. Kunal Kemmu commented, "Caption queen 👑 😎." Sister Karisma Kapoor dropped a series of heart emojis. Bebo's manager Poonam Damania wrote, "Killling the gram ♥️ captions 🥰🥰🥰."

Ever since Kareena made her debut on Instagram, the actress has been regularly treating her fans with pictures of herself and her family members. Recently, on Aamir Khan's 55th birthday, Bebo wished him in a unique way by posting a selfie of herself with the superstar who was busy catching a nap on their chartered flight.

Next, Kareena even shared a sunkissed selfie of herself and captioned it as, "Girls just wanna have sun 🌞."

Speaking about films, the stunning actress will be seen next opposite Aamir Khan in Advait Chandan's Laal Singh Chaddha. She is also a part of Karan Johar's multi-starrer Takht.

