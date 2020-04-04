Saif Ali Khan Is Coaxing Wife And Fitness Queen Kareena Kapoor Khan To Give Yoga Lessons

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor were a total mystery for their fans before Kareena Kapoor debuted on social media. The actress, through her Instagram account, shares an insight into the couple's life which had been missing for a long time. According to her posts, Saif is using the self-isolation period to indulge in some reading and gardening. However, he has also shown some interest in yoga.

Saif, during an interview with Mumbai Mirror, shared his entire lockdown routine. The actor revealed that his day begins early with exercising alongside his wife and then chasing his son Taimur around the house for at least the first half of the day. He said, "I wake up early and get some exercise in. Fortunately, we have a treadmill at home and I'm coaxing Kareena to give me some yoga lessons. Chasing my kid (Taimur) around the house is also a good workout,"

The actor, in the latter half of the day, spends some time in his home garden taking care of the plants. He then turns to some reading and watching Shakespeare plays. So far, he has enjoyed classics like Crime and Punishment, War and Peace, Paradise Lost, etc. Saif also revealed that he is trying his hand at guitar with some online lessons and some cooking.

He told the tabloid, Kareena has been impressed with his spaghetti and meatballs. Since the lockdown prohibits everyone from leaving, Saif also makes sure to interact with the rest of the family over the weekend. Earlier this week, Saif and Kareena pledged donations to the PM CARES fund and the Chief Minister's Relief fund (Maharashtra) in the fight against the deadly Coronavirus.

The recent data shows the number of active COVID-19 cases in the country have crossed the 3000 mark while around 229 people were cured or discharged after being treated for Coronavirus in India. The death toll stands at 86 as of today.

Watch Anushka Sharma Crash Virat Kohli's Live Session With Hilarious Comment

Anushka Sharma Reacts To Indore Stone-Pelting Incident, Calls It Ridiculous