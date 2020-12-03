Saif Ali Khan Mocks Trollers For Trolling Taimur: It Can Get Frustrating Being Penned In A Small Apartment In Big City

It's not the first time that the son of Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan, Taimur Ali Khan got trolled by netizens. Recently, Kareena shared a couple of her pictures with Taimur on her Instagram page, wherein the duo was seen engrossed in pottery sessions. While many praised Bebo for making Taimur indulge in such a creative activity, others trolled her and the little kid.

In his latest tete-a-tete with an entertainment portal, Saif reacted to the trolling of Taimur-Kareena's pictures and said, "I'm lucky I have an amazing job that brings me to places like these. Not everyone is as lucky, and it can get frustrating being penned in a small apartment in the big city. Knowing that the negativity comes from there, I can be forgiving."

Saif is currently shooting for Bhoot Police in Dharamshala, and is ecstatic that both his wife and kid have joined him there.

He said, "Bhoot Police is funny and spooky, the kind of film I've always wanted to do in its story, characters and locations. Usually, I have to sacrifice family time when I'm working, but this time I could be with my Kareena and Tim every evening after pack-up."

Saif, who's going to be a father again soon, is excited about the baby and said, "I find myself offering a prayer of thanks to God for this gift of love. The warmth of a family is something I'll always be grateful for. Someone up there sure loves me."

With respect to work, 2021 is going to be an amazing year for Saif, as he has many films in his kitty- Bunty Aur Babli 2, the remake of Tamil film Vikram Vedha and pan-India film Adipurush.

