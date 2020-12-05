Saif Ali Khan On His Character Lankesh In Prabhas' Adipurush: We Will Make Him More Humane

Saif Ali Khan Opens Up About His Character Lankesh In Adipurush

Saif told Mumbai Mirror, "It's interesting to play a demon king, fewer strictures in that. But we will make him humane, up the entertainment quotient, justify his abduction of Sita and the war with Ram as revenge for what was done to his sister Surpanakha by Lakshman, who cut off her nose."

Saif Ali Khan Is Looking Forward To Fighting Swords With Prabhas

Earlier, Saif had expressed his excitement over playing the lead antagonist in Adipurush with an official statement that read, "I am thrilled to be working with Omi Dada again. He has a really big vision and knowledge of technology to reinvigorate this story. The way Tanhaji was shot has taken me to a different level from the cutting edge era of cinema, and this time it would be a new experience. This is an extraordinary project and I am thrilled to be a part of it! I look forward to fighting swords with the mighty Prabhas and playing the role of villain."

Kriti Sanon As Sita?

While the makers are yet to officially announce the female lead, the latest reports suggest that they have finalized Kriti Sanon to play the role of Sita in this Prabhas-Saif Ali Khan starrer.