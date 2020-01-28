Saif Ali Khan On Raising Sara & Ibrahim: I Was More Selfish When It Came To Giving Them More Time

Saif Ali Khan, who is gearing up for his upcoming film, Jawaani Jaaneman, talks about raising his children and how different it is bringing up Taimur Ali Khan from Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan. While speaking to Mumbai Mirror, Saif said, "I sometimes call Taimur Ibrahim or Sara; love is a funny thing with your children because, on one hand you can't differentiate between them and on the other, you can't replace one with the other."

"Even if one is being annoying, the other can't really make you feel better. They are all individuals in their heart and head. The difference, I suppose, is that I'm a little more patient now, whereas when Sara and Ibrahim were young, I was busy trying to build my career."

Saif also added that he didn't really know what he wanted and he was a bit more selfish when it came to giving Sara and Ibrahim more time. Saif also said that he is still a bit selfish with his time, but he is much more patient than he was.

In the same interview, Saif also said that he never considered himself as an absentee father. "I may not have been responsible at various times while in my 20s, but I've always been there and ready to do the best that I can do at that time for my kids. I have never felt like an absentee father," said the Hum Tum actor.

Coming back to Jawaani Jaaneman, the film is directed by Nitin Kakkar and also marks the début of Alaya F. The film is slated to hit the theatres on February 7, 2020.