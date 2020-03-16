    For Quick Alerts
      Saif Ali Khan On Sharing Screen Space With Sara Ali Khan: Would Love To, But Want To Avoid Gimmicks

      By
      |

      Saif Ali Khan and Sara Ali Khan are considered to be one of the coolest father-daughter duos in Bollywood. Ever since Sara made her big debut in Bollywood in 2018, fans have been wishing to see her share screen space with her father. In a recent interview, Saif said that if the right script and director comes along the way, they are all for it, but in the meantime, they would like to avoid doing a film together just for the sake of it.

      Saif Ali Khan On Sharing Screen Space With Daughter Sara

      Speaking to Hindustan Times, Saif said about working with Sara, "I would love to but it will have to be a very special script. I think both of us would like to avoid gimmicks. I am sure given the right director and script it can be great. I always make a very clear distinction between my family and career. They are both separate. I never think that I should work with my wife (Kareena Kapoor Khan) or my mother (Sharmila Tagore). In the future as well, I would like to maintain that."

      Saif was last seen in Jawaani Jaaneman, co-starring debutant Alaya F, and Tabu. The film was a success at the box office. Prior to Jawaani Jaaneman, Saif starred in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior opposite Kajol and Ajay Devgn, which was a phenomenal hit too.

      Talking about how he has shifted from working in formulaic films to different kind of cinema, Saif said that it has helped his outlook towards his work as well as his performance. Adding that he worked hard on it, he said that his transition had to do with mental growth and understanding. "It was about not repeating the same thing and trying to find something new every time."

      Saif will next be seen in Bunty Aur Babli 2, co-starring Rani Mukerji, Siddhant Chaturvedi and newcomer Sharvari Wagh. The film is scheduled for release on June 26, 2020.

      Monday, March 16, 2020, 20:23 [IST]
