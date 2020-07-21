Saif Ali Khan Reacts To Getting Trolled For Strolling At Marine Drive With Taimur Without Masks
In June this year, when the government eased the COVID-19 lockdown, Saif Ali Khan, his actress-wife Kareena Kapoor Khan and son Taimur had stepped out to catch some cool breeze at Mumbai's famous Marine Drive. Unfortunately, the Khan family got brutally trolled on social media for stepping out without masks.
Netizens slammed Saif and Kareena for not taking the necessary precautions amid the COVID-19 pandemic. A video also went viral, in which cops were seen telling the celebrity couple that kids are not allowed outside yet.
Recently, while speaking with Mumbai Mirror, Saif finally reacted to that incident.
Saif Clarifies That He And His Family Had Stepped Out Wearing Masks
Saif told the tabloid, "That was the only time we went out and took Tim (Taimur) along because he'd been locked in for around three months. We had our masks on, but the promenade looked so deserted, so we took them off."
'We Have Been Responsible, Law Abiding Citizens,' Says Saif Ali Khan
He continued, "But as soon as we saw there were people and were told children were not allowed out, we put on our masks and drove away. That was not reported but it's a fact that we have been responsible, law abiding citizens and stayed home all through the lockdown and even now only interact with a few family members."
'Taimur May Not Understand What A Pandemic Is; But He Knows You Have To Wear A Mask When You Go Out,' Says Saif Ali Khan
The actor said, "In most families today, both parents go out to work, so it's okay for children to be a little independent. It's important to make time for them, but too much time is also not normal. Children adjust quickly; Taimur may not understand what pandemic is; but he knows you have to wear a mask when you go out. When I look back at 2020, I will remember it as a solid year that we got to spend with our three-year-old son."
Saif On What The Lockdown Has Taught Him
Revealing that he plans to curtail expenses on non-essentials, the actor said, "I have never been a maniac shopper and while vacations are important to one's well-being, some extravaganzas we can do without. That's a lesson the lockdown has taught me."
