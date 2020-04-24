Saif Ali Khan Reacts To Ranbir Kapoor's Reason For Not Joining Twitter

In the digital age where celebrities join social media to stay relevant, Ranbir Kapoor is one of the few ones in the film industry who has managed to stay away from social media platforms.

When the Kapoor lad was asked about the reason in one of his old interviews, he said, "There is too much negativity on Twitter and I want to stay from it. I don't have anything intelligent to say. Whatever I want to say I will say it through my movies and interviews."

"Half the time people will be abusing me on Twitter and half the time somebody will be praising me. So either it will go to my head or I will take it to my heart. So better I stay away from it," he further added.

Just like Ranbir, Saif Ali Khan too, isn't present on social media. Recently, while speaking with noted journalist, Rajeev Masand, when the Tanhaji actor was told about Ranbir's statement, he said that Ranbir may have been making a snarky remark at those who are on social media by saying that.

"There is an edge to his statement...I don't want to put thoughts into his head... which is that neither does anyone else really (have anything important to say on social media) and they probably should not be on it," Saif told Masand.

When asked about his take on celebrities posting workout videos during the COVID-19 lockdown, Saif said that it is quite 'mindless'. He further added that maybe the celebrities' fans like watching the videos, but it gets boring after a while.

Meanwhile, Saif's actress-wife Kareena Kapoor Khan recently joined Instagram and has been treating fans with amazing pictures from her daily life. The actress has 2.6 million followers on her social media page.

When the Jawaani Jaaneman actor was asked about his plans of following his wife's footsteps, he said, "I was just talking to my mother and she was saying should she join Instagram. I said 'Yeah, but you'll have to share pictures you know.' She said 'Yeah. I need to get to Pataudi and my roses and share that.'" He further continued, "I said if she gets on it, I might get on it as well."

Saif emphasized that he would not join social media just because every body is on it. He revealed that he is most likely to join Instagram rather than Twitter as he is not a fan of arguing with people. Instead, he loves clicking photos of things he likes.

