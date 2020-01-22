Saif Ali Khan Recalls How He Broke The News Of His Divorce To His Kids Sara And Ibrahim
Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's sudden divorce in 2004 came as a rude shock to all his fans. Post that, the couple always maintained a dignified silence about their split. Later in 2012, the Jawaani Jaaneman actor tied the knot with actress Kareena Kapoor Khan and the couple now have a son named Taimur.
Recently while speaking to Pinkvilla, Saif opened up about his divorce with Amrita Singh and how he broke the news of his separation to their kids, Sara and Ibrahim.
Saif Ali Khan On How He Broke The News Of His Divorce To His Kids
When asked how he broke the news of his separation with Amrita Singh to their kids Sara and Ibrahim, Saif said, "It's the worst thing in the world. That is something I still feel could have been different. I think I will never really be okay with that, I mean one needs to understand that certain things can't be out, I mean I try my best to make peace with that and with myself saying that I was 20 and I was quite young and so much changes."
He Further Added...
"I mean you feel bad but it is a strange thing, sometimes you can't really imagine... parents is a strange thing, you can't really imagine of them as together and individuals, as two units as well. You don't like to think of them making out, you don't think of them really joined. So it's like a thing, everyone can be okay with a modern relationship also."
Saif Says A Warm Home Is The Right Of Every Child
The actor told the portal, "I don't think any child should be deprived of a warm home and that is something that is never easy."
Saif On Being Complimented About How They Click As A Modern Family
"You have to be, you have to make the most of whatever situation and life is beautiful. Nobody should really sit around complaining too much because everything's alright. Sometimes, having two parents might not be the best thing for anyone, but it might be. I mean a nice stable home is a wonderful environment that one would like to give and share with kids," said the actor.
Saif Ali Khan Talks About Ex-wife Amrita Singh: I Ran Away From Home And Got Married At 20
Sara Ali Khan Recalls How Her Mom Amrita Singh Reacted When Saif Ali Khan Married Kareena Kapoor!