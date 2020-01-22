Saif Ali Khan Recalls How He Broke The News Of His Divorce To His Kids Sara And Ibrahim

Saif Ali Khan On How He Broke The News Of His Divorce To His Kids

When asked how he broke the news of his separation with Amrita Singh to their kids Sara and Ibrahim, Saif said, "It's the worst thing in the world. That is something I still feel could have been different. I think I will never really be okay with that, I mean one needs to understand that certain things can't be out, I mean I try my best to make peace with that and with myself saying that I was 20 and I was quite young and so much changes."

He Further Added...

"I mean you feel bad but it is a strange thing, sometimes you can't really imagine... parents is a strange thing, you can't really imagine of them as together and individuals, as two units as well. You don't like to think of them making out, you don't think of them really joined. So it's like a thing, everyone can be okay with a modern relationship also."

Saif Says A Warm Home Is The Right Of Every Child

The actor told the portal, "I don't think any child should be deprived of a warm home and that is something that is never easy."

Saif On Being Complimented About How They Click As A Modern Family

"You have to be, you have to make the most of whatever situation and life is beautiful. Nobody should really sit around complaining too much because everything's alright. Sometimes, having two parents might not be the best thing for anyone, but it might be. I mean a nice stable home is a wonderful environment that one would like to give and share with kids," said the actor.