Saif Ali Khan Reveals Details About A Cute Video Of Taimur Which Kareena Won't Let Him Share!

Kareena Kapoor Khan recently made her debut on Instagram and since then, the diva has been sharing some cute pictures of her son, Taimur. From Taimur's 'QuaranTimDiaries' to his cute bunny-faced Easter picture, Bebo has been winning over the internet with the pictures on her social media page.

Recently, in an interview with Film Companion, Saif Ali Khan revealed that Bebo often 'pinches' videos of their son from him, to put on social media.

On being asked if he and his wife discuss before posting Taimur's pictures, the Tanhaji actor said, "We don't really talk about it. It's mostly me yelling, 'don't post that picture of Taimur!'. She's pinching all my pictures. I think I should be on social media."

Saif further revealed that he has one particular video of Taimur, which Kareena won't allow him to publish, at least as of now.

Spilling the beans about the video, the actor shared, "I have this amazing video of Taimur cleaning doorknobs. But she won't let me publish it. She says she might, at some point. He's cleaning the windows, and I say 'what're you doing?' he says 'cleaning!'. It's very sweet."

He added, "I think she's very conscious not to manipulate his stardom to suit her own enterprise. She's very instinctively never done that, and won't let me do it."

Further, reacting on Kareena sharing his and Taimur's candid pictures on social media, the actor joked that instead of the pictures of him reading a book in his study, like 'an old fart', he would prefer Kareena posting pictures of him on a beach, with a 'six-pack'. "But none of this matters anymore," he said in the interview.

Saif also spoke about how Taimur is a great source of joy during the lockdown.

"He's a source of joy for us, for sure, because he's at that perfect age, he's just happy that we're both around. And we find ways to entertain him. He's a massive source of joy during this time," said the actor.

Saif is currently homebound with his wife Kareena and son Taimur. The actor has been spending his quarantine time binge-watching web shows, reading, cooking and 'growing tomatoes' in their garden with Taimur.

