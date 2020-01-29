Saif Ali Khan Reveals Why He Feels Lucky To Have Kareena Kapoor Khan In His Life

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan are hands down, one of the most loved couples in Bollywood. They look strikingly stunning as a pair and their love for each other never fails to make us go 'awww' all the way.

The actor, who is currently busy with the promotions of his upcoming film Jawaani Jaaneman, recently opened up about his equation with his wife. Speaking about how they maintain their work-life balance, Saif told Times Of India, "I am very lucky to have her in my life because she also encourages friendships and relationships away from this business. Whether it is cooking, hanging out with friends at home, renting a cottage in whichever country or doing simple things together - it is about valuing the quality time we spend together. We have our similarities and differences, but this is one huge thing we have in common. We work here, we love and respect it, but it is not an obsession. There is another side to life that is as important, like traveling, meeting people, and being with simple friends."

We often see Saif, Kareena and their son Taimur jetting off to Switzerland for vacations and then, treat their fans with some picturesque clicks.

Opening up about their frequent vacations to Gstaad, the actor revealed, "A lot of our friends wonder why we like going to Gstaad (Switzerland), as it is full of older people. But we like it because Kareena and I are old souls in a way. We like to chill, and chat over a bottle of wine for hours. Some people probably need to be in a more happening place, we don't."

In the same interview, Saif also opened up about how he deals with failures and why they don't stop him from taking up risky roles.

He was quoted as saying, "There are different levels of belief. You feel disappointed when a film like Laal Kaptaan does not work because you have worked really hard on it. So, I was not heartbroken, but yes, I was sad. You are heartbroken when you believe that a film will really run, and eventually, that does not happen. Then, it means that you have got everything, including your judgement, wrong. A film like Laal Kaptaan is something you are hoping people will like, as you know that it is in a different zone. If you get it right, then great. If you don't, then you have to tell yourself that it was a good attempt and move on."

He further added, "I read that when Al Pacino made Scarface (1983), and it didn't run, he wanted to quit the movies. He thought that his judgement went wrong with what he believed was great. So, that would be heartbreaking. I loved Tanhaji and everyone loved it, too, so I am in sync. It is not like I loved a certain performance of mine and people said, 'Oh, it was awful'.

Saif will be next seen in Nitin Kakkar's Jawaani Jaaneman which also stars Tabu and marks the Bollywood debut of Alaya F. The film is slated to release on July 31, 2020.

