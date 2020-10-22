Saif Ali Khan Rubbishes Reports Of Him Buying Back Pataudi Palace; Says The Property Is Priceless

Saif Ali Khan Calls Rs 800 Crore Price Tag For Pataudi Palace A 'Massive Exaggeration'

The actor was quoted as saying by Mumbai Mirror, "It's impossible to put a value to it in monetary terms because emotionally, the property is priceless. My grandparents and father are buried there, there's security, serenity and a spiritual connection there for me."

Saif Ali Khan On Why Pataudi Palace Was Given On Lease

He further continued, "The land goes back by a few centuries, but the palace that my grandfather built for my grandmother is around a hundred years old. He was the ruling monarch then, but since then, privy purses and titles have been abolished. These are different times which is why my father leased it out and Francis (Wacziarg) and Aman (Nath), who ran a hotel in the palace, took good care of the property and were like family. My mother (Sharmila Tagore) has a cottage there and she was always comfortable."

Saif Says He Felt The Desire To Have The Property Back In The Family After His Father's Demise

Speaking about it, Saif told Mumbai Mirror, "So, when I was offered the chance, I wrapped up the lease that was left, paid up and took possession of our home again. It was a fair financial arrangement and contrary to reports, I did not have to buy it back because I already owned it. In my teenage years, I was the black sheep, so, it feels nice now to do this for the family and our heritage." The actor further revealed that he rents out certain portions of Pataudi palace for film shoots, so that it can sustain itself.

Further, Saif described Pataudi Palace as a "largish, colonial, Lutyens Delhi-syle country home" with seven bedrooms and beautiful gardens. He told the tabloid that the books have been restored, and the family portraits are back on the walls.

Saif Opens Up About His Recent Stay At Pataudi Stay

The actor who recently spent a month at Pataudi Palace opened up about his stay and was quoted as saying, "I wish I could have stayed longer. It's so beautiful there; almost too good to be true. But, you have to get back to reality and rejoin the living. Saif said that it was fun watching his son Taimur play hide-and-seek among the trees, and feed squirrels biscuits.

Saif Ali Khan On Plans Of Settling Down At Pataudi Palace With His Family In The Future

On being asked if he plans to settle down at his ancestral home with his family in the future, Saif said, "I can, and it would be a good life. I'd garden, swim, cook, read, be around the family, and have a few friends over once in a while. It's what I have been doing for the longest time. And we have an apartment in Mumbai, so we can fly out there for work. We just need some good schools around."