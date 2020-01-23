Saif Ali Khan Says Doing Jawaani Jaaneman With Sara Ali Khan Would Have Been Complicated

Saif Ali Khan is all set to play a dad in Jawaani Jaaneman which is directed by Nitin Kakkar. The film stars debutant Alaya F as his daughter, one he didn't know he had until she storms into his life at the age of 21, pregnant! Saif admits that his own daughter Sara Ali Khan was the first choice to play the character, but it would have been too complicated if it had worked out that way.

Speaking to Pinkvilla, Saif said that Sara was in director Nitin's mind for the role of his daughter in Jawaani Jaaneman. "Yes, see what had happened was Kedarnath had been shelved and Sara didn't have any other movie. So, this film was around and being a knight-in-shining armour and a good daddy, I was like 'would you like to do this?' She was like 'yes' and then Kedarnath was on track, and Simmba fell into place."

He then convinced Sara to not do Jawaani Jaaneman saying it was kept only as a backup for her. He told her that he would love to do it with someone else, and that she should be working with Ranveer Singh and Varun Dhawan, to which she agreed.

"So it was that simple - I didn't want her to work with me because it gets complicated with family. I mean it is like 3 or 5 films we have been offered together; part of the time, I am not interested in the role, part of the time, she is not interested in the role," he added.

Jawaani Jaaneman stars Tabu alongside Saif and Alaya. The film is scheduled for release on February 7, 2020.

