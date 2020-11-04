Saif Ali Khan Says His Son Ibrahim Ali Khan Is Prepared For A Career In Acting

Saif Ali Khan talked about the possibility of his son Ibrahim Ali Khan entering the world of films, and said that he is prepared for a career in acting. He also expressed his desire for all his children to be in this profession, as it has played a major role in his life, giving him a sense of identity and job satisfaction.

"Ibrahim seems prepared for a career in acting. And why not? I'd like all my children to be in this profession. It is the best place to work in. I remember at 17-18 I was a mess. Acting saved me from self-destruction. Having the job, the sense of identity it has given me and the job satisfaction and the enjoyment it has given me are more than I could ask for," said Saif, in an interview with Spotboye.

When he was earlier asked if he is planning to launch Ibrahim, Saif had said that he doesn't know if he will launch him. He admitted that it is an option and that films would be a viable career choice for him. He also shared that Ibrahim is rather sporty and likes the idea of being in movies rather than pursuing an academic job. He further revealed that no one in the family, apart from Ibrahim's sister Sara Ali Khan has been interested in academics.

However, he had one advice for Ibrahim, which was to be prepared to enter a different universe with different benchmarks. "I would tell him to be well prepared and choose his films carefully," he had said.

Sara, on the other hand, made her big Bollywood debut with the 2018 film Kedarnath, starring alongside the late Sushant Singh Rajput. She has since been seen in Simmba and Love Aaj Kal, and is now geared up for the release of her next, Coolie No. 1, in which she will be seen sharing screen space with Varun Dhawan. The film is a remake of the 1995 film of the same name and is directed by David Dhawan. It is scheduled for release on Christmas on Amazon Prime Video.

Notably, Ibrahim and Sara are Saif and his ex wife Amrita Singh's children. Saif is expecting his second child with wife Kareena Kapoor Khan and they already have a son Taimur Ali Khan.

