Saif Ali Khan Says His Son Taimur Will Be An Actor For Sure; 'He Is Entertaining Us Already'
Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's son Taimur is already an internet sensation at the age of three. Recently, when the Tanhaji actor appeared on Jacqueline Fernandez and Amanda Cerny's podcast, the actor made an interesting revelation about the little munchkin.
In the podcast, Saif also elaborated on his family background and told Amanda that his mother Sharmila Tagore's side of the family is related to Rabindranath Tagore and a long line of artists and painters.
Saif Ali Khan Says His Mother Was Satyajit Ray's Muse
He said, "My mother's been doing films since she was 16. She worked with Satyajit Ray a lot, and did about four or five movies with him. She was his muse, and he thought of her as the ultimate female representation of his art."
Saif Ali Khan On Ibrahim And Taimur
He further continued, "My sister is kind of in the movies, my wife, my ex-wife as well... So all of us. My daughter, my elder son wants to be an actor, and I think Taimur will be an actor for sure, he's entertaining us already."
In The Past, Saif Has Mentioned Many Times That He Won't Mind His Kids Taking Up Acting
Earlier in an interview with Spotboye, Saif had said, "Ibrahim seems prepared for a career in acting. And why not? I'd like all my children to be in this profession. It is the best place to work in. I remember at 17-18 I was a mess. Acting saved me from self-destruction. Having the job, the sense of identity it has given me and the job satisfaction and the enjoyment it has given me are more than I could ask for."
Saif Ali Khan is currently shooting for his upcoming horror film Bhoot Police in Dharamshala. The film also stars Arjun Kapoor, Yami Gautam and Jacqueline Fernandez in pivotal roles.
ALSO READ: Saif Ali Khan Says He Might Drop The Idea Of His Autobiography; Says He Isn't Prepared For The Abuse
ALSO READ: Saif Ali Khan Trolled For Saying 'Acting Is A High-Risk Profession, Almost Like Working At Hospital'