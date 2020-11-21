Saif Ali Khan Says His Son Taimur Will Be An Actor For Sure; 'He Is Entertaining Us Already'

Saif Ali Khan Says His Mother Was Satyajit Ray's Muse

He said, "My mother's been doing films since she was 16. She worked with Satyajit Ray a lot, and did about four or five movies with him. She was his muse, and he thought of her as the ultimate female representation of his art."

Saif Ali Khan On Ibrahim And Taimur

He further continued, "My sister is kind of in the movies, my wife, my ex-wife as well... So all of us. My daughter, my elder son wants to be an actor, and I think Taimur will be an actor for sure, he's entertaining us already."

In The Past, Saif Has Mentioned Many Times That He Won't Mind His Kids Taking Up Acting

Earlier in an interview with Spotboye, Saif had said, "Ibrahim seems prepared for a career in acting. And why not? I'd like all my children to be in this profession. It is the best place to work in. I remember at 17-18 I was a mess. Acting saved me from self-destruction. Having the job, the sense of identity it has given me and the job satisfaction and the enjoyment it has given me are more than I could ask for."