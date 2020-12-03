Saif Ali Khan Says Ibrahim Should Stay Away From Social Media; 'Like Hrithik Roshan, He Should Just Explode On Screen'
Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's son Ibrahim Ali Khan recently left the netizens gushing over his Diwali photoshoot. Fans couldn't stop drooling over the young lad's handsome looks, and some even dropped cheesy comments on his pictures. In the past, Saif had spoken about Ibrahim's interest in pursuing an acting career.
Recently, while speaking with a leading tabloid, the actor once again opened up about Ibrahim's acting debut.
Saif Ali Khan Wants Son Ibrahim To Explode On Screen Like Hrithik Roshan
Calling Ibrahim "a good looking kid" who makes him proud, Saif Ali Khan told Mumbai Mirror that he believes his elder son should stay away from social media. Talking about the kind of impact Hrithik Roshan had made with his debut film Kaho Naa...Pyaar Hai, Saif said, "Like Hrithik Roshan, he should explode on screen."
Saif Ali Khan On Ibrahim Can't Avoid Comparisons With Him
"There will be comparisons with me; he can't avoid that, but he is still growing, developing his own personality. So, it's best to be seen less now," the actor told Mumbai Mirror.
In The Same Interview, Saif Was Also Asked If He Has Watched Daughter Sara's Coolie No.1 Trailer
To this, the actor replied, "No, I haven't, but she showed me some of the songs and it was evident she was having fun. It's funny seeing Sara on screen, because for me, she is still a little girl, of course, she's all grown up now."
Saif Ali Khan recently wrapped the first shooting schedule of his upcoming horror comedy Bhoot Police. Besides this film, he will also be seen in Prabhas' Adipurush in which he essays the role of Lankesh.
