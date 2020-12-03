Saif Ali Khan Says Ibrahim Should Stay Away From Social Media; 'Like Hrithik Roshan, He Should Just Explode On Screen'

Saif Ali Khan Wants Son Ibrahim To Explode On Screen Like Hrithik Roshan

Calling Ibrahim "a good looking kid" who makes him proud, Saif Ali Khan told Mumbai Mirror that he believes his elder son should stay away from social media. Talking about the kind of impact Hrithik Roshan had made with his debut film Kaho Naa...Pyaar Hai, Saif said, "Like Hrithik Roshan, he should explode on screen."

Saif Ali Khan On Ibrahim Can't Avoid Comparisons With Him

"There will be comparisons with me; he can't avoid that, but he is still growing, developing his own personality. So, it's best to be seen less now," the actor told Mumbai Mirror.

In The Same Interview, Saif Was Also Asked If He Has Watched Daughter Sara's Coolie No.1 Trailer

To this, the actor replied, "No, I haven't, but she showed me some of the songs and it was evident she was having fun. It's funny seeing Sara on screen, because for me, she is still a little girl, of course, she's all grown up now."