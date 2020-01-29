Saif Ali Khan: Taimur Is Bullying Everyone At Home; Kareena Kapoor Khan Is Spoiling Him

Saif Ali Khan is a super cool actor. But is he a cool dad? In his recent tête-à-tête with East India Comedy, Saif Ali Khan spoke about what kind of a parent he is and said, "I think it is good to be a little strict, I have given up. This time round, like my third child and my wife's first (cracks a joke on himself and says 'that sounds weird), so she kind of spoils him slightly and I know this is not gonna end properly. I know where this is going. And now he is bully everyone at home. I don't want to go to school, so all that's happening."

Saif Ali Khan On Raising Sara & Ibrahim: I Was More Selfish When It Came To Giving Them More Time

When Saif was asked if Taimur blackmails him or any other family member, he said, "He is very sweet, I love you and my family. Then recently someone said 'no' to him for the first time and he like 'I don't like you, I will kick you, I will head bang you'."

Saif Ali Khan is currently in a happy space. His last release, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, has crossed Rs 200 mark at the box office. Now, he is gearing up for his forthcoming release, Jawaani Jaaneman, which also casts Alaya F and Tabu in the key roles.

Speaking of his wild character in the film, Saif had earlier said, "This story is about a man accepting his age, his responsibilities and his journey in life. I think the father is one of the most important people in our lives."

"A lot of people mess up being a father and create children that need therapy, that need friendship and that need all kinds of things to fix their problems because they are not ready to be responsible fathers. In the film, my character is not ready. He thinks that having a family is not cool, and the solo life is the way to go."