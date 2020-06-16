Saif Ali Khan Slams Bollywood's Hypocrisy On Sushant's Death: It's An Insult To The Soul That's Gone

Saif Ali Khan Angry At People 'Gaining Mileage' From The Tragic Loss

The Chef actor told Times of India, "Such terrible news about Sushant, such terrible news! There are so many people who've made comments so quickly. And it just seems to me that people are somewhere gaining some mileage from this poor fellow's tragedy, you know, whether it's to show compassion or to show interest or to show some political stance. So many people are talking rubbish in this nonstop kind of barrage on social media and it's just embarrassing, really, I think."

'A Day Of Silence Or Introspection Would Be Little More Becoming Than This Sudden Outpouring Of Love,' Says Saif

He further added, "Out of respect for him, for Sushant's tragedy, maybe a day of silence or introspection would be a little more becoming than this outpouring of love - an outpouring of love from people who obviously didn't care about him and people who famously don't care about anybody else."

Saif Ali Khan Calls Out Bollywood For Its Hypocrisy

The actor admitted that the film industry is famously competitive and continued, "I mean, we don't care about anybody. You know, it's a very cutthroat line of work. But to pretend that you do care is like the ultimate hypocrisy and I think that's an insult to the dead, you know, it's an insult to the soul that's gone."

Saif Finds The Sudden Display Of Love For Sushant A 'Little Difficult To Digest'

The actor said that though ‘nobody really cares in this town', they want to come across as empathetic to their fans. He also added that people writing lengthy social media posts are unlikely to show the same level of love and compassion in real life.

"We live in an age where people write 10 lines for you on Twitter and will walk past you on the street - won't even touch you or shake your hand. You know, you get wished for your birthday, but people don't actually call you. There's no contact," he was quoted as saying by the leading daily.

However, Saif Doesn't Quite Agree With People Blaming Bollywood Camp Rivalries For Sushant's Demise

Speaking about it, he said, "People are failing people constantly. Everyone talking about him, even those saying who failed you or didn't fail you is, I think, somewhat exploiting his name. To take any stand at the moment, apart from just sorrow, and just saying that I'm really sad that he had no way out except this - any other comment is somewhere manipulating the situation, I feel. You have come across this as an opportunity to take a shot at somebody, and you're taking a shot."

On being asked if Bollywood camps have an impact on an actor's career, he added, "These are the wrong comments to make now. I mean, you can say, listen, it's just really bad, what happened. It's really sad that this is the only way he could see out. But to blame anybody or to you know, draw these camps out, this is pathetic. I think it's a function of lockdown plus social media. And it's sad that film people can't think beyond films. We will all assume that this terrible thing happened to him because of his films. There is more to life. Maybe he was upset about other things in his life. Maybe it was a personal reason. Maybe it's nothing to do with films. If you can't see beyond that, you will put everything on that - the movies you do."