      Saif Ali Khan's #ThereWasNoConceptOf Starts A Memefest: Ananya Panday, Salman Khan Get Trolled

      Saif Ali Khan recently got trolled on social media when talking about the politics of his previous release, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. During an interview with Anupama Chopra, Saif Ai Khan claimed, 'there was no concept of India before the British gave it one.' The comment didn't sit well with many Twitter users and it led to a strong backlash, some called the actor unaware history buff and questioned his knowledge about Indian History.

      #ThereWasNoConceptOf saif ali khan

      While many were busy trolling the actor for his comment, some took to share other examples of #ThereWasNoConceptOf. The hashtag quickly started trending and users compared Salman Khan and Rohit Shetty with Physics, Sachin Tendulkar to God, and MS Dhoni to Style in Cricket. Here are some of the best tweets, as the hashtag took a humorous turn.

      On the work front, Saif Ali Khan is currently gearing up for the release of, Jawaani Jaaneman. The film will debut, Pooja Bedi's daughter, Alaya Furniturewala and also stars Tabu in lead roles. The comedy about father-daughter relationship is directed by Nitin Kakkar and hit the screens on February 7, 2020.

      Saif Ali Khan Meant This By 'No Concept Of India Before British' Comment And Hindutva In Tanhaji

      Story first published: Thursday, January 23, 2020, 11:29 [IST]
