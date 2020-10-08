Saif Ali Khan Thinks Indian Award Shows Have Turned Into Whole Big Tamasha; Doesn't Believe In Them

Saif Ali Khan Says He Was Considered Undeserving For A Few Awards

Admitting that many felt that he was undeserving of his National Award which he bagged for Hum Tum, Saif told Bollywood Hungama, "Yes, I was seen to be undeserving of the few awards that I received earlier in my career, including the National award for Hum Tum. But I think over the years I've proven myself to be more worthy of recognition."

Saif Ali Khan Doesn't Believe In Award Shows Anymore

The Tanhaji actor said that he doesn't believe in awards functions anymore and thinks it is all farce. Talking about the manipulation that happens in these events, Saif recalled, "To be honest, I don't believe in them. Some years ago I was called for an awards function. When I got there someone higher up in the organization told me, 'We wanted to give you the Best Actor award. But you know how it is. We'll give you the award for Best Actor in a comic role'."

Saif Says Award Functions Are An Excuse To Make Some Money

Saif believes that award functions are just another excuse to make money and it has turned into a "whole big tamasha". He was quoted as saying, "As I see them, awards functions are an excuse to make some money by performing on stage. If you have the intelligence, then you spend the money well. That's what awards are worth as far as I can see. It's not about pretending to be an art of a community."