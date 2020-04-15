    For Quick Alerts
      Saif Ali Khan: I Think Rani Mukerji Finds Me Less Annoying; I Have Changed A Lot

      The Hum Tum pair, Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji, is all set to make a comeback on the silver screen with the sequel of Bunty Aur Babli and we can't be more excited. In a recent tete-a-tete with Film Companion, Saif spoke about working with Rani after a long time and resolving differences with Aditya Chopra.

      While speaking about Aditya Chopra, Saif said that it was nice to reconnect with him again. "We had a couple of disagreements in the past and I think he was slightly disappointed in my attitude towards certain things and we hadn't worked together in a very long time. This just meant that there's peace again and everything is fine. That is the most important aspect of this," said Saif.

      Saif also spoke about Rani and said, "Working with Rani is like we never left really. I think I have changed quite a lot. I think she finds me less annoying and I have more respect for her than I probably had in my 30s."

      Saif further added that Rani is a grounded and serious person. "One of the reasons we have worked as an interesting pair on screen is because we are fundamentally very different people, which means on set we may not agree with each other's worldview because we are just different people."

      Saif Ali Khan Says There Was No Need To Hold Sara Ali Khan's Hand Through Love Aaj Kal Failure

      Saif also stated that he admires her a lot because they both have kids of the same age. He also mentioned that in terms of patience, he has changed a lot as he used to be more impatient earlier.

      Directed by Varun V Sharma, Bunty Aur Babli 2 also casts Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari in key roles.

      Wednesday, April 15, 2020, 18:38 [IST]
