Saif Ali Khan Thinks Virat Kohli And Anushka Sharma Are Acing Marriage!

Kareena Kapoor Khan had her husband Saif Ali Khan on her radio chat show 'What Women Want'. The episode was a much anticipated one as fans had been eager to see Kareena in conversation with her hubby on the show.

During a segment, when Kareena asked which celebrity couple Saif thinks is acing marriage, he replied Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma. He added that they reminded him of his parents' marriage.

When Kareena asked him the question, Saif's initial response was, "Acing marriage, who knows? You look like you're acing marriage and you might not be." To this, Kareena replied, "That's also an art."

Saif went on to say, "I like Virat and Anushka. I think they look really nicely balanced together. They seem happy. Maybe it's because my parents (cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi and actor Sharmila Tagore) had a similar balance that I kind of appreciate that. A movie star and a cricketer...different worlds."

Virat and Anushka are undoubtedly one of the most celebrated couples in India. The two drop couple goals like no other, and the love and admiration that they share for each other is very evident. Virushka, as they are fondly called by fans, celebrated their second anniversary in December 2019.

Saif and Kareena themselves are one of the most loved couples in the Hindi film industry. The two have been going strong for more than eight years now, and are parents to internet's favourite star kid, Taimur Ali Khan.

ALSO READ: Virat Kohli's Favourite Film Of Anushka Sharma Is Ae Dil Hai Mushkil For This Reason!

ALSO READ: Saif Ali Khan Clarifies He Was Teasing When He Said He Liked The Trailer Of His Love Aaj Kal Better