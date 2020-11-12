Saif Ali Khan Trolled For Saying 'Acting Is A High-Risk Profession, Almost Like Working At Hospital'
Yes, you read it right. The latest statement of actor Saif Ali Khan regarding shooting films amid pandemic didn't do down well with netizens, and they were quick to troll him mercilessly. Saif is currently shooting for his upcoming film, Bhoot Police, in Dharamshala. While speaking to an entertainment portal, when he was asked to share his experience of shooting amid pandemic, the actor ended up drawing a comparison between acting profession and the healthcare workers working at hospitals. Here's what Saif said..
Saif On Film Shoots Amid Pandemic
Saif told The Quint, "You know, actors can't wear masks and the film set is a very dangerous environment at this time. But most people I have worked with have made really big efforts. People are trying their best, but it's still dangerous. These are tricky times and I feel actors definitely deserve credit for this."
Saif Further Added..
"During the lockdown we quietly sat at home for six months, wasted our lives and lost our time. But now when the government is saying go out and work to support the economy, we are in the frontline again. It's a high-risk profession, almost like working at a hospital," said Saif.
Netizens Troll Saif Over His Statement
Netizens found Saif's statement tone-deaf and corrected him for comparing his work and the work of healthcare workers.
A user wrote, "Lol how can someone say something so stupid? How many actors lost their life fighting on the frontline with COVID? NONE!"
Another user wrote, "Films aren't a necessity... Hospitals are one of the biggest necessities... Pls don't do such stupid comparisons."
Did Saif Put His Foot In His Mouth?
Netizens just couldn't digest Saif's statement and continued trolling the actor.
"What? 😂 he must be high. My thanks and love to all the amazing people who actually risk their lives for us everyday, especially during this insane pandemic," reacted another netizen to his statement.
What's your take on Saif's statement? Do you agree with netizens? Tell us in the comments section below.
(Social media posts are unedited.)
