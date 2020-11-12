Saif Ali Khan Trolled For Saying 'Acting Is A High-Risk Profession, Almost Like Working At Hospital'

Saif On Film Shoots Amid Pandemic

Saif told The Quint, "You know, actors can't wear masks and the film set is a very dangerous environment at this time. But most people I have worked with have made really big efforts. People are trying their best, but it's still dangerous. These are tricky times and I feel actors definitely deserve credit for this."

Saif Further Added..

"During the lockdown we quietly sat at home for six months, wasted our lives and lost our time. But now when the government is saying go out and work to support the economy, we are in the frontline again. It's a high-risk profession, almost like working at a hospital," said Saif.

Netizens Troll Saif Over His Statement

Netizens found Saif's statement tone-deaf and corrected him for comparing his work and the work of healthcare workers.

A user wrote, "Lol how can someone say something so stupid? How many actors lost their life fighting on the frontline with COVID? NONE!"

Another user wrote, "Films aren't a necessity... Hospitals are one of the biggest necessities... Pls don't do such stupid comparisons."

Did Saif Put His Foot In His Mouth?

Netizens just couldn't digest Saif's statement and continued trolling the actor.

"What? 😂 he must be high. My thanks and love to all the amazing people who actually risk their lives for us everyday, especially during this insane pandemic," reacted another netizen to his statement.

(Social media posts are unedited.)