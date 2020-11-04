Saif, Arjun's Bhoot Police Official Logo Out; Kareena Says 'The New Normal Is Paranormal'
Recently, Phobia director Pawan Kriplani announced his next film, a horror-comedy titled Bhoot Police with Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez and Yami Gautam in pivotal roles. The shooting of the much-awaited spooky film has commenced in Dalhousie in Dalhousie today (November 4, 2020).
The Makers Unveil The Official Logo Of Bhoot Police
Arjun Kapoor shared the official logo of the film on his Instagram page along with the clapboard announcing the commencement of the shoot.
Kareena Kapoor Khan Wishes Luck To Team Bhoot Police
Saif Ali Khan's actress-wife Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her Instagram page to wish luck to the team of Bhoot Police. Sharing the official logo of the film, she wrote, "The #NewNormal is Paranormal 😉 Good luck guys... kill it ♥️♥️."
Bhoot Police Will Be Shot Across Dharamshala, Dalhousie And Palampur
Speaking about the shooting schedule of the film, director Pawan Kripalani earlier shared, "We will film the first schedule in Dharamshala, followed by stints in Dalhousie and Palampur. The idea is to shoot a chunk in the first schedule; we will wrap up the rest in January, I think everyone wants to resume work; it has been on our mind for a long time."
According to the reports, Saif Ali Khan and Arjun Kapoor play ghostbusters in the film. Produced by Ramesh Taurani, Akshai Puri and co-produced by Jaya Taurani, Bhoot Police is slated to release in 2021.
