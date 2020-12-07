Saira Banu Reveals Hubby Dilip Kumar Is Not Too Well; 'I Adore Him And He Is My Breath Itself'

Saira Banu Shares Latest Update On Dilip Kumar's Health

Saira revealed that Dilip Kumar's immunity is low and he is not too well. The Padosan actress was quoted as saying by the tabloid, "He's not too well. He's weak. At times, he walks into the hall and back to his room. His immunity is low. Pray for his welfare. We are grateful to God for each day."

Saira Banu Says She Is Not Looking For Praises To Be Called A Devoted Wife

"It is out of love and not duress that I look after Dilip saab. I am not looking for praises to be called a devoted wife. Just to touch him and cuddle him is the world's best thing that's happening to me. I adore him and he is my breath itself," the veteran actress was quoted as saying.

These Bollywood Stars Have Kept In Touch With Dilip Saab

Saira Banu told the tabloid that besides Shah Rukh Khan, celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Priyanka Chopra and Salim Khan have kept in touch with Dilip Kumar. However, they haven't been able to visit the veteran actor since March because of the lockdown.

Saira Banu Says She Fell In Love With Dilip Kumar At The Age Of 12

"While I had seen Dilip saab's Aan in London, I saw him for the first time in person at Mumbai's Mehboob Studios- he was wearing a plain white shirt, white trousers and white chappals. And my God! He had such lovely free-flowing hair, just in sync with his song 'Ude Zulfen Jab Jab Teri' from Naya Daur. He looked so polished and sophisticated and so different from everyone around. It was a party by Mehboob Khan (director of 'Mother India') and I met him. I fell in love with him almost instantly; I was just 12 then. Even if he was leaning on a chair or standing against a wall, you could easily make out that this is a man of different fibre and of superior material," Saira told ETImes.

Saira Banu On Being Married To A Superstar

Talking about marrying a superstar back then, Saira said, "We were both well-placed in our careers. Dilip Saab did far fewer films than he actually could have. It was not a difficult adjustment for me. Dilip Saab had no airs and he has been very down-to-earth always."