Saiyami Kher Shares Old Note Describing Her First Meeting With Anurag Kashyap At His Versova House

Saiyami Kher Says Her Early Impression About Anurag Was That He Was A Drug Adict And A Womaniser Before She Met Him

Saiyami wrote, "This one is long overdue & very long! The first time I met AK he asked me to come to his Versova house. Before I could say anything, he said, ‘My parents live with me. You don't have to worry!'. He was supposed to be the ‘Bad Boy of Bollywood'. His life according to the outside world was ‘riddled with drugs, women & vices.' The truth, I later learnt, was COMPLETELY the opposite."

Saiyami Kher Recalls What Anurag's House Looked Like When She Visited Him

She continued, "It was a typical chaotic Indian household. Parents looking for a newspaper, the doorbell constantly ringing, Shrilalji furiously cooking for the increasing guests, a cat strutting around & AK looking for just one quiet corner in his own home."

Saiyami Kher Says Anurag Kashyap Has No Filters

"From the time he offered me Choked (sitting next to me at MAMI) to the date of release, it took three years. That's when I really got to know the man. He became a friend, mentor & sounding board. With him you know you get the whole truth. When he loves your work he jumps, dances, cries & expresses joy; if he doesn't he just says it. The man has no filters. That is perhaps both his boon & his bane," she concluded her note.

Anurag Kashyap Slams Payal Ghosh's Allegations

On the other hand, Payal Ghosh alleged that Anurag Kashyap tried to sexually assault her when she visited his house five years ago to discuss work. Payal's lawyer said that she would file an FIR against him at the Oshiwara police station on Monday. Meanwhile, Anurag Kashyap released an official statement in which he slammed Payal's allegations against him and called them as "false, malicious and dishonest."