Sajid Khan Doesn't Mention COVID-19 As The Reason Behind Wajid Khan's Death In His Family Statement

In a devastated state, Sajid Khan thanks the doctor and the staff of Surana Sethia hospital for leaving no stone unturned in taking care of his brother, Wajid Khan, who is no more in this world. Wajid breathed his last on June 1 at 12:30 am. His sudden demise jolted the entire film industry and many B-town celebrities including, Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Priyanka Chopra, Parineeti Chopra and Varun Dhawan, offered their condolences to the family.

Now, in an official family statement, Sajid Khan revealed the real reason behind Wajid's death and wrote, "Our dearest Wajid passed away at the age of 47 due to a cardiac arrest on 1st of June at 00:30 am in Surana Sethia hospital. He had a successful kidney transplant last year and he was undergoing treatment for a throat infection."

He further wrote, "We would like to express our gratitude to Dr Prince Surana who is family and has taken care of Wajid just like a brother would, Dr Prashant Kewle, Dr Kirti Sabnis, Dr Nikhil Jain, Dr Rupesh Naik, Dr Dipen Deole, Dr Aseem Thamba and the entire hospital staff who had been treating Wajid and taking care of him beyond the call of duty and had left no stone unturned for his treatment. We thank each of you for your selfless gestures from the bottom of our hearts."

When the news of Wajid's sudden demise broke out, many reports claimed that Wajid lost his life owing to the Novel Coronavirus. However, Sajid's official statement tells a different story.

Nonetheless, may God give strength to Wajid's family to cope with the loss.