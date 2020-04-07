    For Quick Alerts
      Sajid Nadiadwala Announces Bonus For 400 Employees To Enable More Donations

      By Lekhaka
      |

      As the pandemic is having a catastrophic effect on our country and the entire world, it is the responsibility of every individual to extend a helping hand in whatever capacity possible. Understanding this need of the hour, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Nadiadwala Grandson Foundation pledged to donate to the PM Cares Fund and the Chief Minister's Relief Fund.

      Sajid Gives Employees Bonus To Enable More Donations

      Apart from that, Sajid Nadiadwala also wanted the family of over 400 employees, including those earning daily wages to do their bit in these trying times. Hence, the producer announced a bonus for each of his employees, to strengthen their hands, so that they too can contribute. Empowering them with assistance to mark their donations, each and every employee of NGE, working at various levels, has pledged to donate to the PM Cares Fund and the Chief Minister's Relief Fund.

      Expressing their gratitude, the employees took to their social media and had great words to say for their 'visionary'.

      "So touched by your thoughts to contribute for the relief funds Sir! By giving us an extra amount along with our Salaries to contribute for the PM funds! Thank you SN sir! Best boss! Heart suit. #SajidNadiadwala @WardaNadiadwala @NGEMovies", Aditya Mandke wrote.

      Dipti Jindal writes, "A heart felt note for #SajidNadiadwala

      @WardaNadiadwala @NGEMovies I didn't think it was possible to respect him any more .... I was wrong !!! He makes me want to be better at work and even more a better person ! Thank you boss !"

      Sharing the receipts to the donations, Jayesh Parmar writes, "Just did my bit and contributed towards the PM and Maharashtra CM relief funds. Thank you Sajid sir for motivating and doubling up the amount to add to the contribution."

      Truly, this step by Sajid Nadiadwala has not just empowered many but also has widened the scope of contributions during these times for the nation.

      (All social media posts are unedited.)

      Tuesday, April 7, 2020, 17:58 [IST]
