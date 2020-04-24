Sajid Nadiadwala’s Wife Warda Talks About Divya Bharti: I Have Not Tried To Replace Her Ever

When Divya Bharti debuted in Bollywood with Vishwatma in 1992, the entire nation was bewitched with her unparalleled beauty. Sadly, despite being a popular actress, she couldn't enjoy the fame for a long time and passed away at the age of 19. Divya had fallen off the balcony of her fifth-floor apartment at Versova, Mumbai. Back in those days, there were so many conspiracy theories around her death. A year before her death, she got married to producer Sajid Nadiadwala. After seven years, in 2000, Sajid got hitched to Warda Khan and since then, the duo has been going stronger in their marriage.

In a recent tete-a-tete with Bollywood Hungama, Warda spoke about Divya Bharti and said that she has never tried to replace her ever and Divya will always be a beautiful part of her life.

She said, "I know people keep throwing these questions sometimes. Sometimes they think I am being trolled. Divya is still very much a part of our lives. Her family, her dad, her brother Kunal, they are like our family. They are a part of each celebration. So when you guys try to troll me, please know that I am not getting trolled." (sic)

"On her anniversaries and birthdays, we speak to each other. When my children watch her movies, they call her 'Badi Mummy'. So, guys, she is still a very, very beautiful part of our lives," added Warda.

Even though Divya was the first wife of Sajid, Warda, being his second wife, has no hard feelings towards her. Instead, she only has only positive things to say about Bharti.

She said, "I have not tried to replace her ever. I have made my own place. Memories are always beautiful. So, stop trolling me! She is a part of my life, and we are enjoying. Sometimes people say, 'Divya Bharti bahot acchi thi. Of course, bahot acchi thi yaar. We love her. She is very much a part of my life."

We guess these statements of Warda Nadiadwala will put all the trollers to shame!