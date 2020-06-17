Sajid Nadiadwala Urges Home Minister To Stop Circulation Of Photos Of Sushant's Mortal Remains

Hours after news broke out that Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was no more, photos of his mortal remains started circulating across social media. It left everyone disturbed by the fact that the photos were being shared carelessly, and nobody did anything about it.

To stop the circulation of the disturbing images, Sajid Nadiadwala who had produced Sushant Singh Rajput's last film Chhichhore, took immediate action and spoke to the Home Minister of Maharashtra requesting the authorities to necessary measures to stop the circulation of said images. The producer also sent a letter requesting the same.

Soon after the letter was sent, the authorities took prompt action and the Maharashtra Police's cyber department issued a warning to people to refrain from circulating pictures of the deceased actor's mortal remains. Terming it as a 'disturbing trend', the Police on their official handle, warned that legal action will be taken against people sharing these pictures.

The news of Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely demise has left everyone shocked and in deep grief. The Chhichhore actor died by suicide by hanging himself at his Bandra residence in Mumbai on June 14, 2020. Many Bollywood celebrities mourned Sushant's demise with condolence posts on social media.

The actor's last rites were performed at Pawan Hans crematorium in Vile Parle, Mumbai.

