Salim Khan Opens Up On Abhinav Kashyap's Accusations; Arbaaz Khan To Take Legal Action

Salim Khan On Abhinav's Accusations

Salman Khan's father further added, "Unhone mera naam daala hai na unki statement mein. Unhe shayad mere pitaji ka naam nahi pata. Unka naam hai Rashid Khan. Unhe hamaare dadaon aur pardadaon ke naam bhi daalne dijiye. Let him do whatever he wants, I am not going to waste time in reacting to what he says." (He has as taken my name also in the statement, right? Maybe he does not know my father's name it is Rashid Khan. He should have also mentioned my grandfather's name in the statement.)

Arbaaz Khan Says He Will Take A Legal Action

Reportedly, when spoken to Arbaaz Khan, he told the paper, "We will take legal course against him." Arbaaz also claimed that Abhinav is changing his words and has contradicted himself from his previous interviews. He also shared links to Abhinav's previous interview from the time Dabangg 2 was releasing. In both the interviews, Abhinav can be seen praising Arbaaz and claiming that Dabangg franchise will move forward with or without him.

Abhinav Kashyap In Old Interview On Dabangg 2

In one of the interviews, Abhinav said that he parted ways to do something different in his career. "It was a case of natural progression. I thought if after Dabangg, I make Dabangg 2 then I cannot get out of this Dabangg genre and I will have to make Dabangg 3 and I will have to make Dabangg 4 as long as I kept on doing well, I will have to repeat myself over and over again, if I didn't do well then anyone would not give me any chance yeh keh ke ki isko toh sirf Dabangg aati hai. So it was very important that I do something out of the box. Dabangg mein main rehta ya na rehta, Dabangg 2 banne wali thi. So Arbaaz was very very serious about making Dabangg 2 so I said don't wait for me, just go ahead and make it. To an extent unko thoda jhatka laga ho, naraazgi hui ho, utna hi hua ta, par logon ne bohot bada chada diya," he added.

After Dabangg's release in 2010, the sequel directed by Arbaaz, hit the screens in 2012 followed by Dabangg 3 in 2019, which was directed by Prabhu Deva.