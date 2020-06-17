Salim Khan Opens Up On Abhinav Kashyap's Accusations; Arbaaz Khan To Take Legal Action
Sushant Singh Rajput's death, earlier this week, has led to a debate over nepotism and camp-ism in the industry. While many have come forward with their experiences and in support of the late actor, director Abhinav Kashyap released a long statement on Facebook, claiming that Salman Khan and his family are responsible for sabotaging his career after Dabangg.
Abhinav blamed Salman along with his brothers Arbaaz, Sohail and father Salim Khan for stopping his films from releasing and forcing producers to back out from his projects. In a report by Bombay Times, Salim Khan's reaction has been quoted as, "Ji haan, humne hi sab kharab kiya hai na. Aap pehle jaake unki filmey dekhiye phir hum baat karte hai." (Yes we are the ones who have ruined his work. Maybe people should go and watch his films before pointing fingers at us.)
Salim Khan On Abhinav's Accusations
Salman Khan's father further added, "Unhone mera naam daala hai na unki statement mein. Unhe shayad mere pitaji ka naam nahi pata. Unka naam hai Rashid Khan. Unhe hamaare dadaon aur pardadaon ke naam bhi daalne dijiye. Let him do whatever he wants, I am not going to waste time in reacting to what he says." (He has as taken my name also in the statement, right? Maybe he does not know my father's name it is Rashid Khan. He should have also mentioned my grandfather's name in the statement.)
Arbaaz Khan Says He Will Take A Legal Action
Reportedly, when spoken to Arbaaz Khan, he told the paper, "We will take legal course against him." Arbaaz also claimed that Abhinav is changing his words and has contradicted himself from his previous interviews. He also shared links to Abhinav's previous interview from the time Dabangg 2 was releasing. In both the interviews, Abhinav can be seen praising Arbaaz and claiming that Dabangg franchise will move forward with or without him.
Abhinav Kashyap In Old Interview On Dabangg 2
In one of the interviews, Abhinav said that he parted ways to do something different in his career. "It was a case of natural progression. I thought if after Dabangg, I make Dabangg 2 then I cannot get out of this Dabangg genre and I will have to make Dabangg 3 and I will have to make Dabangg 4 as long as I kept on doing well, I will have to repeat myself over and over again, if I didn't do well then anyone would not give me any chance yeh keh ke ki isko toh sirf Dabangg aati hai. So it was very important that I do something out of the box. Dabangg mein main rehta ya na rehta, Dabangg 2 banne wali thi. So Arbaaz was very very serious about making Dabangg 2 so I said don't wait for me, just go ahead and make it. To an extent unko thoda jhatka laga ho, naraazgi hui ho, utna hi hua ta, par logon ne bohot bada chada diya," he added.
After Dabangg's release in 2010, the sequel directed by Arbaaz, hit the screens in 2012 followed by Dabangg 3 in 2019, which was directed by Prabhu Deva.
