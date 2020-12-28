Salim-Sulaiman's Haji Peer Song From Their Bhoomi 2020 Album Is Out

Popular music composer duo Salim-Sulaiman's folk-electronica album Bhoomi 2020 has been winning hearts of all music lovers. The album which consists of soulful musical compositions crooned by popular singers like Arijit Singh, Sukhwinder Singh, Shreya Ghoshal, Padma Shri Pandit Vishwa Mohan Bhatt among others, presents Indian music in a format that you have never heard before.

After releasing songs like 'Sanwal', 'Muraliya', 'Haq Ali' and 'Zinda Dili' which struck a chord with everyone, the makers have now released a new track titled 'Haji Peer' from the album.

In 'Haji Peer', the powerful call of Osman Mir is accompanied by the soothing vocals of Salim Merchant and Raj Pandit and divine solos by Pandit Vishwa Mohan Bhatt, creating a serene balance of devotion and musicality. Osman Mir who hails from the region of Kutch, lends a rare flavour of India to this song which expresses the divinity of the dargah, Haji Peer. While the English lyrics are by Dhiren Garg, Darab Farooqui has penned the Hindi lyrics.

Watch the song here.

Meanwhile, the makers have also come up with an exciting challenge titled #MeetSalimSulaiman on the Josh App. By sharing your fan love, you could stand a chance to meet and jam with the Merchant brothers. Sounds exciting, doesn't it? All you need to do is to create your videos from the latest song 'Haji Peer' or from Salim-Sulaiman's playlist in the audio library. Don't forget to use #MeetSalimSulaiman to get your content featured on Josh App.

