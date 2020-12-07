Salma Agha's Daughter Zara Khan Gets Rape Threats; Police Catch 23-Year-Old Female Student

A new report on Monday revealed that Salma Agha's daughter Zara Khan had registered a case at Oshiwara police station after she received rape threats on Instagram. Pakistan-born British actor Salma Agha's daughter Zara Khan is an actress and singer and has worked in films like Aurangzeb and Desi Kattey.

The report revealed that Zara in her complaint told the police that she received rape threats from an unknown person between October 28 and November 3. After investigating, the police have identified the accused as a 23-year-old female MBA student in Hyderabad. They are yet to find the motive behind the threatening messages, but a case has been registered against the accused under sections 354 (a), 354(b), 509, 506 and Information Technology Act 67(a) of Indian Penal Code.

A Senior Inspector from Oshiwara police station told IANS, "The accused sent vulgar messages and murder threats on Instagram. A duplicate Instagram account was made by the accused. We wrote a letter to Instagram who helped us."

"We sent a notice on Friday. The officer who had gone to give the notice found that she was not responding properly. She was not ready to come only. Medical treatment is yet to be done, but she looked mentally disturbed. She didn't react like a normal person," he added.

On the other hand, the accused has claimed that Khan and her co-workers were working with a political party and targeting her.

Notably, Zara made her acting debut opposite Arjun Kapoor in Yash Raj Films venture titled Aurangzeb (2013). The film also starred late actor Rishi Kapoor and Malayalam actor Prithviraj Sukumaran in pivotal roles.

