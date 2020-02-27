    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Salman Khan Adopts Flood-Affected Village In Maharashtra’s Kolhapur District

      By
      |

      Salman Khan is not only loved for being the superstar that he is, he is also very much respected for his large heart and generosity. True to the name of his charitable foundation 'Being Human', Salman has adopted a flood affected village in Maharashtra's Kolhapur district.

      Salman Adopts Flood-Affected Village In Maharashtra

      In 2019, many areas in Maharashtra's Sangli, Kolhapur and Satara districts were severely affected due to heavy rains. Many families lost their houses across several villages. Urged to help out in some way, Salman has decided to adopt Khidrapur village in the Kolhapur district. He has taken responsibility for the well-being of the villagers.

      Salman has joined hands with the Elan Foundation of Gurugram to rebuild the village and provide homes to those who have lost them. This project will be done in collaboration with the state government and other investors.

      The Dabangg actor took to his official Instagram handle to share the news. Posting a picture with members of the Elan Group, he wrote, "I wish the ELAN GROUP the very best for their sincere and noble gesture in having adopted, 2019 flood-affected Khidrapur village in Kolhapur district of Maharashtra. They have adopted the village in Maharashtra to rebuild their homes," (sic).

      View this post on Instagram

      I wish the ELAN GROUP the very best for their sincere and noble gesture in having adopted, 2019 flood affected Khidrapur village in Kolhapur district of Maharashtra. They have adopted the village in Maharashtra to rebuild their homes. @elangroup_official @akash_kap @ravishkapoor84

      A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan) on Feb 27, 2020 at 12:20am PST

      Some time back, Salman adopted 200 drought prone villages in Maharashtra through his foundation, and also provided them with 2500 water tankers.

      ALSO READ: When Salman Khan Trashed Filmfare Awards: 'Inka Magazine Bhi Hamare Dum Par Chalta Hai'

      ALSO READ: 'Salman Khan Is My Go-To Man' Says Daisy Shah; Reveals She Shares A Great Chemistry With Him

      Read more about: salman khan
      Story first published: Thursday, February 27, 2020, 23:55 [IST]
      Other articles published on Feb 27, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X